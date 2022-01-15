BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BZFD opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc, formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

