Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0002 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $44.21 million and $48,707.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.53 or 0.00502150 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.