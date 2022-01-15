CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). CalAmp reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. dropped their target price on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAMP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 229,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,958. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $221.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

