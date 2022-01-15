California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,644 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.89% of California Water Service Group worth $27,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in California Water Service Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,081 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,301 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWT opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

