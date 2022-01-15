Callisto Network (CLO) Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $14.92 million and approximately $31,909.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.06 or 0.07724629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00076292 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

