Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $316,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

