Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000.

BATT opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

