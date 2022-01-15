Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 39,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPFF opened at $11.66 on Friday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

