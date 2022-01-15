Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPLT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 317.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

PPLT stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $122.48.

