Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 91.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 168,973 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PBD opened at $24.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.