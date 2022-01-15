Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $131.38 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

