Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $36.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPCE. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 124,404 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

