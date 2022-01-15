Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$70.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. raised their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.86.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of ATZ opened at C$59.75 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$60.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 66.46.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total value of C$610,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,390. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total value of C$499,460.00. Insiders have sold a total of 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145 over the last 90 days.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.