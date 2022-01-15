Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

