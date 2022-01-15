Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor Pulp Products to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

CFX stock opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$5.90 and a 1 year high of C$11.06. The firm has a market cap of C$407.71 million and a P/E ratio of 8.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.70.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.5299999 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

