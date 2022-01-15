Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.31). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BCRX. Barclays lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

