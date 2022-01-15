Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 0.8% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $43,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,614 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $160.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

