Capital One Financial Comments on Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLPI. Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.87.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,418,000 after buying an additional 1,004,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,003,000 after buying an additional 659,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

