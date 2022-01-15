Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.90

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.90 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 57.28 ($0.78). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.80), with a volume of 20,065 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Capital & Regional to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 70 ($0.95) in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £93.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.77.

In other Capital & Regional news, insider Stuart Wetherly sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.79), for a total transaction of £1,442.46 ($1,958.00).

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

