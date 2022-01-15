Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Carbon has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $3.50 million and $132,745.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00063137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00075323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.27 or 0.07664614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,833.13 or 0.99748633 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00068956 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,419,558 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

