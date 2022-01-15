Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health’s stiff competition and customer concentration are primary concerns. The company’s lower-than-expected earnings in first-quarter fiscal 2022 is worrying. Year-over-year fall in profit at the Medical arm in the quarter is disappointing. Contraction in gross margin is a woe. Customer concentration is another headwind. Over the past six months, Cardinal Health has underperformed its industry. Yet, diversified product portfolio and long-term supply agreements augur well. Cardinal Health saw revenue growth in both its Pharmaceutical and Medical arms in the quarter. Recent tie-ups also bode well. Announcement and extension of agreements and collaborations are primary highlights in the quarter. A strong solvency position is added plus. The company’s revenues in the fiscal first quarter were better than expected.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:CAH opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

