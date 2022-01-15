Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Down 7.5% on Insider Selling

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $62.24 and last traded at $62.55. Approximately 3,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 385,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 36,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.80 per share, with a total value of $2,500,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and sold 108,037 shares worth $8,461,493. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 71.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $18,016,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

