carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSXXY traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320. carsales.com has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72.

Get carsales.com alerts:

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.