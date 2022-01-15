carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSXXY traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320. carsales.com has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72.
carsales.com Company Profile
