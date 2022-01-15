Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Cut to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

