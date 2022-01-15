CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.31 Million

Equities analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post sales of $23.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $24.61 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.42 million to $106.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.27 million, with estimates ranging from $82.42 million to $86.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of CTT opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $420.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

