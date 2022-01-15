Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $40.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

CELC has been the topic of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 18.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 32.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 405.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celcuity will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

