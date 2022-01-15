Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 295 ($4.00) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAML. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

LON CAML opened at GBX 227 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £399.58 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 211.70 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.24). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 240.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 239.44.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

