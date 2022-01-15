Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $23,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

CERN opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

