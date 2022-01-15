CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204,504 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

