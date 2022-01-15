Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 115.64% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

