Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.71.

CGIFF opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

