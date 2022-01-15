CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 860 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

PRU stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

