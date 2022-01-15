CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,495,000 after acquiring an additional 893,913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

