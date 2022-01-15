CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,128 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $90.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.68. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

