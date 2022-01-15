CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,155 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.56.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.36 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,138.31 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,773,357 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

