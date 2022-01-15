Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $80.00 at Raymond James

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.
Shares of Ciena stock opened at $71.41 on Thursday. Ciena has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80.
In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.