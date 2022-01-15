Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Shares Up 14.1%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK)’s stock price shot up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Cipherloc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.