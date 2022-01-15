Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 463.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 49,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 40,870 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.1% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

