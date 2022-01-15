Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,026,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 448,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $104,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $29.29 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

