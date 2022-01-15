Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Entegris worth $82,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $5,298,258. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

Entegris stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

