Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,185,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $115,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at $229,000.

REM opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38.

