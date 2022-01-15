Citigroup Trims XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $98.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.04.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,041,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

