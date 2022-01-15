Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) announced a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.
Citizens Financial stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Citizens Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.
Citizens Financial Company Profile
