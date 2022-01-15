Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) announced a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Citizens Financial stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Citizens Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded on September 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

