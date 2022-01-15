Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Buys 137 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.16.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $372.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.55 and a 200 day moving average of $357.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.