Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,795.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,904.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,818.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,210.45.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,473 shares of company stock valued at $436,640,791 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

