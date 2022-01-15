Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,073,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,723,000 after acquiring an additional 95,858 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 352.0% in the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.81 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.13. The company has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.