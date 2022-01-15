Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 138,110 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the quarter. Post makes up 2.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Post worth $144,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 14.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 17.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Post by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Post by 172.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $117.80 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.79 and a 52-week high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.22.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.