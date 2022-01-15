Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,278 shares of company stock worth $11,574,511 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

