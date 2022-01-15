Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s previous close.

CWAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE CWAN opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 822,031 shares of company stock worth $17,550,818 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $17,732,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

