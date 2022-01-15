Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s previous close.
CWAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
NYSE CWAN opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 822,031 shares of company stock worth $17,550,818 over the last 90 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $17,732,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
