Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Trading Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Clearwater Analytics traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 5,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 483,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 822,031 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,818.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

